Brio Consultants LLC Purchases 743 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 96,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

