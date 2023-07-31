Brio Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 126,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $342,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,032. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

