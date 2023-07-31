Brio Consultants LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VXF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.22. The stock had a trading volume of 136,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.09. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

