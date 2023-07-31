Brio Consultants LLC Sells 641 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.79% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.86. 10,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,566. The company has a market cap of $713.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

