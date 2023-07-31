Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $85.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Atlantic Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,449. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The company has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

