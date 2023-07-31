Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.99-2.04 EPS.
Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %
BRX traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.
