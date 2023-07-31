Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

Broadcom stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $898.77. The company had a trading volume of 498,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,531. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $843.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.