Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

AVGO stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $898.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,510. The firm has a market cap of $370.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $843.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

