Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

AVGO traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $898.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,258. The firm has a market cap of $370.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $843.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

