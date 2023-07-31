Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $78.55

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $83.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,866 shares of company stock valued at $89,042,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

