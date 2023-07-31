Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $85.25

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on NARI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,728,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $862,913.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,389,695.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,728,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.06. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

