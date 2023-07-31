Brokerages Set SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target at $38.43

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Imperial Capital lowered SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $22.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $273.32 million, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.41. SoundThinking has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $39.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

