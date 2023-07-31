BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$138.30.

DOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO opened at C$120.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. BRP has a one year low of C$80.87 and a one year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$106.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.49.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.36 by C$0.02. BRP had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 491.74%. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BRP will post 13.4255556 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

