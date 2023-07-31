Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$9.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.92.

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 586,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Brunswick by 200.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 493.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

