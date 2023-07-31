Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in July

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 612,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,470.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

