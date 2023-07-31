Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock traded up 2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 53.99. The company had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of 73.10. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 12-month low of 47.95 and a 12-month high of 85.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

