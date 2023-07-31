Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance
Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock traded up 2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 53.99. The company had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of 73.10. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 12-month low of 47.95 and a 12-month high of 85.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
