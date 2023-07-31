BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BZAM Stock Performance

BZAMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,422. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16. BZAM has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.00.

Get BZAM alerts:

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. BZAM had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BZAM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZAM Company Profile

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BZAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BZAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.