Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,491 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,176 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,898,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $935,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,070 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $960,796,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

CNQ traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,990. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

