Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.7% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,440. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

