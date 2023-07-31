Cadence Wealth Management LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,377 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

RIO traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.