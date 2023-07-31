Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.23. 24,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,444. The stock has a market cap of $987.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $393,385. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

