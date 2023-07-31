Cambium Networks (CMBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Cambium Networks has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.18-$1.26 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.15-$0.27 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

CMBM opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $439.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

