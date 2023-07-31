Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $16.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,999,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.55.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.