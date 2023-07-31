Cantillon Capital Management LLC Buys 717,782 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,782 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of CDW worth $238,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 373.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 874,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,345,000 after acquiring an additional 689,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,992,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 962,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,550,000 after purchasing an additional 237,229 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after purchasing an additional 223,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Stock Down 0.3 %

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $185.79. 653,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,325. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.73 and a 200 day moving average of $186.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

