Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $105.86 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $105,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $554.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $617.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CACC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total transaction of $5,571,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,214,448.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 58,572 shares of company stock valued at $32,157,602 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

