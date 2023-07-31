Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 28,371 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,371 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Zoetis worth $297,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

ZTS traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.49. The company had a trading volume of 806,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.32. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

