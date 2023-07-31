Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 30,748 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,748 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises about 2.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of VeriSign worth $357,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.79. The company had a trading volume of 235,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,100. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total transaction of $134,711.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,642 shares in the company, valued at $121,498,093.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total value of $134,711.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,454.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,245 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

