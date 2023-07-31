Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 87,046 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,236,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,046 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $282,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,389,000 after acquiring an additional 598,022 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 593.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,581 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Fastenal by 17.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Fastenal by 55.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 69,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 19.3% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,352. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

