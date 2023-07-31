Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.27

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 153517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 126.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 213,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

