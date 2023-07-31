Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Position Decreased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 6.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 2.25% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

CGXU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.39. 354,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,031. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

