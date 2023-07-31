Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Water ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIO. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth $16,178,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.95. 10,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,392. The firm has a market cap of $280.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

Invesco Global Water ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1932 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

