Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 97,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after buying an additional 156,555 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,336,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,555. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

