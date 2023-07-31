Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,690 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 983,410 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.71. 2,053,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

