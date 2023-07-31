Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 8,595 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,562,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.