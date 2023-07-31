Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises 2.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 142,776 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 236,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 129,914 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,185,000.

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $19.08. 572,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

