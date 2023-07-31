Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.75. 814,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,358. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

