Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 19,480 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after buying an additional 1,374,075 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE EC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

