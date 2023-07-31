Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $331,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.92. 272,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,901. The company has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

