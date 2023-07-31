Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.52. 229,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.