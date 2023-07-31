Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 5,379,385 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,379,385 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.65. 1,970,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,031,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

