Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

