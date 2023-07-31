Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Insider Lori A. Snyder Sells 300 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.13. 478,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,053. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

