Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $311.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $277.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.16 and its 200-day moving average is $236.89. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.