Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 56,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $799.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.63. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. Equities analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,641.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CEO Aren C. Leekong acquired 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $50,027.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,799.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $52,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,641.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,208 shares of company stock worth $141,955. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

