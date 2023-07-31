CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
CBZ stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 339,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,816. CBIZ has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.
In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $245,550.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,139.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,388 shares of company stock worth $1,336,968. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
