CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

CBZ stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 339,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,816. CBIZ has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $245,550.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,139.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,388 shares of company stock worth $1,336,968. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

