CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.36-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.

CBIZ Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 339,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,816. CBIZ has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at CBIZ

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,388 shares of company stock worth $1,336,968. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 16.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 25.5% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 67.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 127,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CBIZ by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.