CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,974. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after acquiring an additional 110,783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 462.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 226,356 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.