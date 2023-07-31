Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Buy”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.11.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $21.55. 1,359,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,015. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth $132,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

