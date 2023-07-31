CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.56.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

CNP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,862. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.