Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading 5.7% Higher

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.42. 46,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 146,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $547.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 87,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

